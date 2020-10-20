It’s suffocating! Bobby Deol criticizes Bigg Boss

Mumbai: Aired in seven Indian languages, Bigg Boss is one of the most contentious shows on Indian television. Though majority of the audiences enjoy watching those controversial disputes and arguments, there is section of people including few celebrities who criticize it for various reason. Likewise, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol too felt that Bigg Boss is suffocating and added that he cannot stay inside the house for more than an hour.

Bobby Deol speaks about Bigg Boss

Speaking to an entertainment media portal, Bobby Deol said, I don’t understand how people go in and stay in that house for so many months. It’s suffocating. I don’t think I can be put in one place for so long”.

Also, I would never want to be filmed while I am staying somewhere and people are seeing what I’m doing everyday. I can’t do that,” he added.

Speaking about the contestants who take part in the show, Bobby Deol said, “Hats off to those people who stay inside the house for such long period and do it. I can’t do all that.”

In other interview with Deccan Chronicle, when Bobby Deol was asked being a good friend of Salman Khan, if would ever consider joining the bandwagon of Bigg Boss given how celebrities are being enlisted for the show at a faster pace than before.

“Even if I were to join Bigg Boss by mistake, I won’t last there for more than half-hour,” he said.

Speaking about his professional front, Bobby Deol has acted in various Bollywood films like Soldier, Gupt, Kareeb, Badal, Ajnabee, Humraaz, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Recently he also completed 25 glorious years in the world of cinema.

“It has been an amazing journey ever since my debut in Barsaat. When the film had released, everyone had loved it and the performances. I remember being extremely nervous before the release but my father and my brother were there with me all the time. I wouldn’t have been able to reach this place in my life without them,” Bobby Deol said.

Talking about the Bigg Boss, the show has emerged as one of the most popular and successful controversial reality shows on television. It has been extended into seven languages spoken in the Indian sub-continent. It is the Indian version of the Dutch-British show Big Brother. In Hindi, the show has completed 13 season so far.