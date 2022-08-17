Its time for #BoycottBollywoodforever on Twitter

Mumbai: Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, every other day netizens make sure to trend #BoycottBollywood on Twitter. However, netizens have taken it too far with latest addition to this trend-#BoycottBollywoodForever.

For the unversed, in 2022 the boycott trend started with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha being its first target. The movie was targeted before its release due which it failed to perform well at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan was also a target of the boycott calls.

Next, Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha was boycotted when he praised Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan joined the list after receiving backlash from Salman Khan fans.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor opened up about the boycott trend going on Twitter, after which he also got trolled on the internet.

Be it a religious matter or old comments made by actors, the boycott calls against Bollywood are going over the top.

Scroll below to have a look at the latest #BoycottBollywoodForever tweets posted by Twitterati.

#BoycottbollywoodForever #ArjunKapoor



Arjun Kapoor says “Bollywood was too 'decent', kept quiet against trolling, ab jyada hone laga hai !!I think we made a mistake by keeping silent”



Boney Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor – pic.twitter.com/U3oZ1FuUF0 — Doc Saab (@The_Daxaab) August 17, 2022