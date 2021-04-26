It’s time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: As India grappled with a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Sunday sought to allay people’s fears, saying unnecessary panic is causing more harm than good.

It also pitched for expediting the pace of the vaccination drive and asserted that women can take COVID-19 vaccine during menstruation as well.

It also pitched for expediting the pace of the vaccination drive and asserted that women can take COVID-19 vaccine during menstruation as well.

Addressing a joint press conference with other senior functionaries, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal said many people have been found to be occupying hospital beds out of panic.

Hospital admission should only be on the advice of doctors, he stressed.

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen, the government said India has enough medical oxygen available, but the challenge is to transport it to hospitals.

The government said it is taking various measures to ensure adequate supply of oxygen to hospitals.

The government asked hospitals for judicious use of oxygen and to plug leakage, if any.

It also said that rational use of medical oxygen and appropriate prescription of drugs such as Remdesivir, Tocilizumab are critical in the fight against the pandemic.

The government said the effectiveness of Remdesivir on critical patients is “not well-established” yet as it suggested use of other prescribed drugs.

Agarwal said that however much infrastructure is created, it will come under stress looking at the population of the country and added that it is important to curb the infection.

The government stressed on continuing vaccination of people, even at a faster pase, and maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviours.