It's official! Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani are engaged!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who was rumoured to be dating designer Nandita Mahtani just made his relationship official. Recently, the couples’ adorable pictures from Taj Mahal instantly sparked rumours regarding their engagement. Putting an end to all the speculations, the actor confirmed that he is indeed engaged to his ladylove on September 1.

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani (Instagram)

Vidyut, Nandita confirm their relationship

Taking to social media, Vidyut shared two pictures with Nandita and decribed how he popped up the question to his love. In one photo, the couple can be seen climbing a wall while in the other they can be seen viewing the Taj Mahal. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way 01/09/21.”

Nandita, too, shared the news with her Instagram followers. “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!! 1-9-21,” she wrote.

The pictures are going crazy viral on internet. Many of his fans and friends from the industry are pouring in congratulatory messages and wished the couple a happy life. Celebrities such as Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza, Tusshar Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished them.

“Congratulations bhai…have a happy and prosperous Life ahead,” wrote one user while another commented, “Love Is in the air. God bless you Love Birds. You’re so lucky to have him in your life @nanditamahtani ma’am.Congratulations and have a blessed life ahead. @nanditamahtani Ma’am @VidyutJammwal Sir.”

A third user wrote, “Congratulations Sir… Finally one of the most awaited announcements for Jamwalions… Loads nd loads of Love nd best wishes for this new chapter of ur life… King of hearts with Queen of his Heart.”

Who is Nandita Mahtani

Nandita Mahtani is a well known fashion designer who is Virat Kohli’s stylist. She was earlier married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor. However, their marriage was short-lived as the duo parted ways due to differences.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Vidyut Jammwal has ‘IB 71’ and ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II’, a sequel to his 2020 movie in his kitty.