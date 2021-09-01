‘Ittehad’ rally to be taken out from Charminar: Mushtaq Malik

Hyderabad: Tehreek Muslim Shabaan along with other social welfare parties will organize an ‘Ittehad’ rally from the historical Charminar on September 8.

The movement against communal forces is necessary in the state. The BJP is poisoning the environment of Hyderabad and Telangana State. These views were expressed by the chief of the organization Mohammed Mushtaq Malik while addressing a press conference at the party office.

Malik said earlier permission was applied to the City Police Commissioner to hold a rally on September 11. Due to the Ganesh festival starting on September 10, permission to hold the rally is being asked on September 8.

He added that in this rally Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Dalits will also participate. Apart from the Muslim leaders, the representatives of other religious fronts will also be a part of the rally.

Malik advised to the youths of the country that they should stand united against the communal forces. He said only through peace and welfare among the community, development of the state and the nation is possible.

He added that the state BJP chief has started the Padyatra rally from Charminar, Hyderabad. The BJP social media never used the word Hyderabad and even in its speeches they pronounce Bhagyanagar, he said. He further added that the BJP flag was hurled on an image of Charminar.

Malik said the September 8 “Ittehad” rally will be an answer to the communal forces and this rally will be organized in different districts of the state. Islamic Scholar Mujtaba Qadri, Advocate Shakeel, M.A.Gaffar, and others were present in the press conference.