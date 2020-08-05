IUML ‘displeased’ over Priyanka Gandhi’s Ayodhya stand

Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) – the second-biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala – on Wednesday “expressed its displeasure” over Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi welcoming the Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya to start construction of the Ram temple.

Emergency meeting

After an emergency meeting of its top brass, called in wake of several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, supporting the Ayodhya programme, senior IUML leader and MP P.K.Kunhalikutty told the media that they have passed a resolution against the statement of Gandhi.

“We expressed our displeasure on the statement of Gandhi on the construction of the Ayodhya temple as it was out of place,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi’s statement

Priyanka Gandhi, in her statement, said that “this programme, with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings, should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation”.

The outcome of the IUML meeting came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya and laid the first brick for the Ram temple.

The IUML had earlier conveyed its dissatisfaction to state Congress leaders over its top leaders, including Gandhi, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, among others, supporting the ceremony.

Soon after this, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal called up Kunhalikutty and said that they are open for a discussion to sort out the issue.

Of Kerala’s 3.34 crore people, Muslims account for 88.73 lakh, second to the Hindu community which is above 50 per cent of the total population.

