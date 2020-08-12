IYC activists stage protest against draft EIA notification

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 12:25 am IST
IYC activists stage protest against draft EIA notification

New Delhi, Aug 13 : Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a protest at the residence of Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar over the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020, alleging that it has been designed to profit only a few.

Hundreds of IYC activists participated in the protest that was led by Delhi Youth Congress in-charge Harish Pawar.

Addressing the workers, Pawar said, “The ‘suit boot’ government wants to buy the environment with money and hand the profit over to its industrialist friends at the cost of the lives of the people of the country.”

He alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to sell the country’s ecosystem for the benefit of the industrialists through the EIA notification. He also alleged that the draft EIA is designed to provide profits to only a few people.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close