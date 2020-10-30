Izhaan Mirza Malik turns two, Khaala Anam Mirza posts an adorable video

Mumbai: It’s a proud day for Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer, Shoiab Malik, as the couple celebrate the second birthday of their baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Wishing Izhaan Mirza Malik on his second birthday, Khala and Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza took to her Instagram and posted an adorable video of lil one which consisted of their beautiful moments together. The video has Surf Mesa – ILY (I love you baby) (feat. Emilee) playing in the background with a caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY WHOLE HEART! ❤️”.

Many celebrities who are very close to Mirza’s including Bollywood choreographer-producer Farah Khan Kunder and actor Rakshanda Khan, dropped birthday wishes to Izhaan Mirza Malik on Anam’s post.

Apart from Khaala Anam, Izhaan’s khalu, Mohammad Asaduddin and his grandfather, Imran Mirza wished the little one on social media.

Asad shared an adorable picture with Izhaan Mirza Malik, wrapped up in his cute towel and wrote, “Happy birthday baby izzy. Love you to the moon and back.”

Sania’s father, Imran Mirza posted a super-cute picture of his grandson Izhaan Mirza Malik and wrote, “My Izhaan turns 2 mashallah! Happy birthday and may Allah’s blessings be on him always! #izhaanmirzamalik #birthday.”

On Thursday, taking to her Instagram stories, Anam also posted a video from the hospital with pregnant Sania in the frame, and wrote, “Multiple false alarms later. The day came, 30th October 2018. @mirzasaniar @izhaan.mirzamalik”.





It was on October 30, 2018, when Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of their ‘Baby Mirza Malik’. Do you know why Izhaan adds ‘Mirza Malik’ as his surname?

A few months before delivering her firstborn, Sania had attended the UN Women India’s launch of #MujheHaqHai campaign event, wherein she had revealed that their child won’t just take his/her father’s family name (i.e. Malik) forward but will have ‘Mirza Malik’ as the surname.