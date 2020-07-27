Izhaan Mirza Malik’s adorable video goes viral

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 27th July 2020 2:33 pm IST
Izhaan Mirza Malik’s adorable video goes viral

New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s latest video is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

Turning to Instagram, a video was shared from the one-year old’s official Instagram account in which can be seen dancing on famous song “Dame Tu Cosita”.

View this post on Instagram

Nothing like dancing before bed 😏👶🏽🍼

A post shared by Izhaan Mirza Malik (@izhaan.mirzamalik) on

“Nothing like dancing before bed,” the caption reads. 

Izhaan is quarantined with his mother and grandparents in Hyderabad, India. Meanwhile, Malik has been in Sialkot since the imposition of the lockdown and travel ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. and had recently reunited with his family on July 24.

Categories
BollywoodEntertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close