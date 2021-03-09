J&K logs 77 fresh Covid cases; 2 deaths

Jammu, March 9 : J&K on Tuesday reported 77 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 127,191, health officials said.

The officials added that out of the 77 fresh infections, 17 are from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division, even as 87 more patients were discharged from different hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 124,367.

With two more fatalities, the toll mounted to 1,965.

The number of active cases is 859, out of which 175 are from Jammu division and 684 from Kashmir division.

