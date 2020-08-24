J&K reports 428 new corona cases; 25,205 patients cured so far

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 9:52 pm IST
Jammu, Aug 24 : Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 428 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 33,075, even as seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported from Kashmir division.

A medical bulletin said that of the new cases, 154 were reported from Jammu division and 274 from Kashmir division.

As many as 373 more patients recovered, including 95 from Jammu division and 278 from Kashmir division.

Of the 33,075 cases, 7,246 are active, 25,205 recoveries and 624 deaths. Of the total deaths, 47 were reported in Jammu division and 577 in Kashmir division.

Out of 8,77,836 test results available, 8,44,761 were negative till August 24.

Till date, 4,35,205 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation in J&K, included 7,246 persons in isolation and 41,652 under home surveillance.

Besides, 3,42,525 persons have completed their surveillance period.

