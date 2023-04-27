J-K: 19-year-old killed after massive boulder rolls down hill, hits his house

Kishtwar: A teenager was killed after a massive boulder rolled down a hill during a rain-triggered landslide and hit his house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early Thursday, officials said.

Two people were trapped under the debris of the house. While 19-year-old Arshad was killed in the incident, Rashid (17) was rescued, they said.

The officials said the other occupants of the house are safe. The incident took place between 3:30 am and 4 am in the district’s Thakuria area.

Loyedhar Sarpanch Mohd Rafi Shah said the village is located at the foot of the hill and there is always the threat of boulders rolling down during a landslide

There was a major incident some years ago and now again there has been one, he said and demanded that the government take some measures for the safety of people.