J-K: Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara, one terrorist killed

Kupwara: The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid in the Tangdar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. One terrorist has also been neutralised.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, in a statement, said, “Infiltration bid foiled by alert Indian army troops in Tangdhar, Kupwara today morning. The action resulted in the elimination of one terrorist.”

The Army further informed that war-like stores including two AKs, two grenades, and ten packets of narcotics recovered have been received.