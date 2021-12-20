J-K delimitation commission recommendation unacceptable, promotes BJP Agenda: Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice president, Omar Abdullah on Monday called the draft recommendation of the delimitation commission “unacceptable” and said that it promotes the “political agenda of BJP”.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, “The draft recommendation of the J-K delimitation commission is unacceptable. The distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu and only 1 to Kashmir is not justified by the data of the 2011 census.”

“It is deeply disappointing that the commission appears to have allowed the political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations rather than the data which should have been its only consideration. Contrary to the promised “scientific approach” it’s a political approach,” he added.

Today the second meeting of the Delimitation Commission was held in the national capital.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masudi and BJP Jugal Kishore Sharma took part in the meeting of the Delimitation Commission in Delhi.

However, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Commission has come out with a document that is objectively prepared.

“All associated members regardless of parties appreciated work done by Delimitation Commission. NC members were also satisfied by parameters followed by the Commission,” he said.