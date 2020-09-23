J-K LG approves regularisation, promotion of over 550 officers

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 23rd September 2020 3:30 pm IST
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved the regularisation and promotion of over 550 officers, putting a rest to over three-decades-old disputes.

“LG @manojsinha_ approves regularisation/promotion of 550+ officers at the level of SP, DySP. More than 3 decades old disputes, resultant litigations put to rest,” the Department of Information and Public Relation tweeted.

It also quoted Sinha, saying, “It’s our collective responsibility to address the issue of career progression, welfare of police and of their families.”

Source: ANI

