A+ A-

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Friday shot dead a person in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Shabir Ahmad Bhat (32), a resident of south Kashmir’s Tral town, was shot at and injured around 7:30 pm, a police official said.

Doctors declare him brought dead

He said Bhat was shifted to the Tral hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Reportedly, the deceased was running a business of sale and purchase of new and old vehicles, the official said.