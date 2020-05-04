J-K police salute Sageer Ahmad, a counter-terrorism specialist

Jammu: Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan Qazi was one among the five security force personnel who were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.

The other martyrs include Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, CO 21 RR, Major Anuj Sood, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh, and Naik Rajesh Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan Qazi who was born in 1978 in Trad Karnah of Kupwara District was appointed as Constable in 1999 in Armed Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“He volunteered for working in Police SOG, an elite Counter-Terrorist Force in 2006 and continued there till yesterday because of his outstanding performance…During his posting in SOG, he remained part of and led various successful anti-terror operations,” J-K police said.



It further said, “In recognition of his immense contribution, he was granted three out of turn promotions and he rose from the rank of a constable to Sub-Inspector over the years. This courageous officer was honoured with various medals which include – Sheri-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry in 2009.”

Besides Sheri-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry in 2009, Sageer also received the Police Medal for Gallantry by President of India in 2011 and DGP J&K Commendation Medal.

Sageer is survived by three daughters, a son and aged parents.

All Ranks of JKP salute the brave heart martyrs of police SI Sageer and other members of the team led by Colonel Ashutosh.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir have also paid tributes to five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in North Kashmir’s Handwara district last week.

“Those who don’t forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten. I bow my head to the army personnel & the policemen who lost their lives at Handwara and sincerely send my condolences to their families and wish them peace. Jai Hind,” Kohli said in a tweet on Sunday.

Source: With ANI inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.