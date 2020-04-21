J-K Police seizes 36 vehicles for defying lockdown norms

Awantipora: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday impounded 36 vehicles for defying lockdown restrictions in Awantipora.

“Police seized 36 vehicles for defying the restriction orders in Awantipora,” police said.

Earlier on Monday, the Handwara Police arrested 93 people and seized 10 vehicles for defying the restriction orders imposed by the administration in view of COVID-19.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stand at 368.

Source: ANI

