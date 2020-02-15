menu
J-K Police slaps PSA on 2 drug peddlers in Budgam

Posted by Neha Updated: February 15, 2020, 9:06 pm IST
Budgam: The Jammu and Kashmir police have nabbed two drug peddlers in state’s Budgam district and booked them under the Public Safety Act (PSA) besides the NDPS Act.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Ashiq Ahmad Gojri and Tariq Ahmad Parray.

“We have booked two drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA). Huge quantity of drugs were seized from their possession and they were subsequently arrested and booked under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said Budgam Police in a statement.

Source: ANI
