J-K records 11 new coronavirus cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 4,54,099 in the Union Territory, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,751 as no fatality linked to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Seven of the fresh cases was from Jammu and four from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of seven new cases.

Sixteen of the total 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh COVID-19 case.

There are 68 active cases in the Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,280, the officials said.