J-K records 1,695 Covid cases. 1 death

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 12th January 2022 8:01 pm IST
India records 1,17,000 COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday witnessed a 50 percent jump in daily COVID-19 with 1,695 people confirming positive for the disease on Wednesday, raising the tally to 3,48,201, official said.

The union territory also reported one fresh death due to the virus in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 812 were recorded from the Jammu division and 883 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

MS Education Academy

They said Jammu district recorded the highest of 438 cases, followed by 320 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 6,242 Covid active cases in the union territory.

The number of recovered patients was 3,37,412, the officials said.

The death toll rose to 4,547 as one fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button