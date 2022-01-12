J-K records 1,695 Covid cases. 1 death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday witnessed a 50 percent jump in daily COVID-19 with 1,695 people confirming positive for the disease on Wednesday, raising the tally to 3,48,201, official said.

The union territory also reported one fresh death due to the virus in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 812 were recorded from the Jammu division and 883 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded the highest of 438 cases, followed by 320 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 6,242 Covid active cases in the union territory.

The number of recovered patients was 3,37,412, the officials said.

The death toll rose to 4,547 as one fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.