J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 621 fresh coronavirus cases that took the tally to 81,097, while 14 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the toll in the Union Territory to 1,282, officials said.

“The Union Territory recorded 621 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — with 260 in Jammu and 361 in the Kashmir Valley,” the officials said.

The cumulative figure of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now risen to 81,097.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 143 new cases, followed by 83 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 12,131 active cases of the coronavirus disease, while 67,684 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 14 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir seven each in Jammu and the Valley — taking the death toll to 1,282, the officials said.

Source: PTI