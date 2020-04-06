J-K refutes news about dearth of equipment

Srinagar: The J&K Health Department has refuted news report that there is dearth of COVID-19 fighting medical equipment in the union territory. A statement issued by them said J&K has 223 ventilators, 91 in Jammu and 132 in Kashmir.

“400 more ventilators have been ordered and are being commissioned shortly.

“As many as 8,893 reagents are available for use in J&K which are being augmented further.

“There is sufficient buffer stock of PPE, masks and other protection gear at Srinagar and Jammu.

“However, keeping in view the civic efforts of various NGOs and civil society groups, certain amount of donations have been received as a goodwill gesture which are appreciable”, the statement said.

There are 106 positive cases in J&K out of whom four have recovered completely while two have died. The number of active cases is 100 in the union territory.

Source: IANS

