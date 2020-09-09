J-K reopens entry to Atal Setu bridge at Basholi after 5 months

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 9th September 2020 11:50 am IST
J-K administration reopens entry to Atal Setu bridge at Basholi town after 5 months

Kathua: After a gap of five months, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday reopened entry to the Atal Setu bridge at Basholi, Kathua district. This is the second entry corridor to the bridge which was closed after the imposition of lockdown due to coronavirus.

The first entry was from Lakhanpur town of the Union Territory.
Atal Setu bridge is situated on Dunera village in Pathankot district to Basohli road in the Union Territory. The bridge was built to improve connectivity between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Locals of Basholi say they are happy with the opening of Atal Setu bridge which was a long pending demand as it connects them to the people across the bridge in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Sanjiv Vaid, a local said, “We are grateful to the Jammu and Kashmir administration as they have reopened this bridge after our demand. This bridge will help us connect to other states.”

Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat told reporters that Atal Setu bridge was closed after imposition of lockdown due to coronavirus in the month of March this year.

READ:  Hizbul trying to reestablish its base in North Kashmir: Army

Bhagat said, “The bridge has been reopened after reviewing the situation. Authorities have reopened the bridge for vehicular movement giving Jammu and Kashmir a second entry corridor as earlier only Lakhanpur in Kathua was the entry corridor in Jammu and Kashmir.

“All the standard operating procedures will be followed at the Atal Setu as it is followed in Lakhanpur. Entry will be given to those with medical emergencies, businessmen, etc,” said Bhagat.

“Later, the bridge will be opened for the locals and for tourism purposes in a phased manner,” he added.

Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close