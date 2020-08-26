J-K reports 19 more COVID deaths, over 700 fresh cases

26th August 2020
Srinagar: Over 700 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 34,480 while the death toll reached 657 with 19 more fatalities, officials said on Wednesday.

Fifteen deaths were reported from Kashmir and four from the Jammu region, they said.

“Nineteen persons infected with coronavirus have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours till 5 pm on Wednesday,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, 704 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from the Union Territory, taking the total number of infected persons to 34,480 in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Among the new cases, 195 were from the Jammu region, while 509 were from Kashmir, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 198 new cases, followed by 98 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 7,630 active cases in the UT, while 26,193 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

