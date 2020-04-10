menu
J-K: Sanitisation tunnel set up at entry of isolation facility

Posted by Neha Published: April 10, 2020, 10:18 pm IST
Pulwama: A decontamination and sanitisation tunnel has been set up at the entry of isolation facility at District Hospital in Pulwama on Friday.

The portable booth, equipped with a system of generating Hydrogen peroxide mist to decontaminate the body, hands and clothes of a person entering the market.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,761.

Out of the total cases, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated.

Source: ANI

