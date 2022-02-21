J-K sees 104 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 104 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infected people to 4,52,410, while one death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 85 were from the Jammu division and 19 from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Doda district recorded the highest of 29 cases followed by 24 cases in Kishtwar.

There are 1,692 active cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients IS 4,45,971, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,747.

Meanwhile, officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union territory as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening.