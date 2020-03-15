J-K’s Apni Party leaders meet Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir’s Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday here.

Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla and other senior officials are also present at the meeting which is still underway.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met a 24-member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir’s Apni Party at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that in the interactive session Prime Minister Modi called for ‘Janbhagidari’ in transforming Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on the importance of an administration that gives voice to the people.

Bukhari, formerly with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), launched his own party on March 8.