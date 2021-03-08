J&K clocks 70 new Covid cases; one death

By IANS|   Published: 9th March 2021 4:28 am IST
Jammu, March 8 : J&K has reported 70 fresh Covid cases, pushing the tally to 127,114, even as 90 more people were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Monday.

An official bulletin said that of the 70 new infections, 11 are from Jammu division and 59 from Kashmir division.

The toll has climbed to 1,963 after one more death.

The number of active cases is 871, out of which 177 are from Jammu division and 694 from Kashmir division.

