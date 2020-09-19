J&K reports 1,492 new Covid cases; tally at 62,533

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 9:13 pm IST
J&K reports 1,492 new Covid cases; tally at 62,533

Srinagar, Sep 19 : As many as 1,492 more people tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 62,533, health officials said.

As per the information and public relations department, 831 have tested positive from Jammu division and 661 from Kashmir division.

At least 21 patients succumbed to the disease, 14 from Jammu division and 7 from Kashmir division, pushing the toll to 987, officials added.

The number of active cases is 21,281 out of which 12,318 are from Jammu division and 8,963 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Goa drug peddler brought to Mumbai
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close