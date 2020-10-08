J&K: 696 more test Covid positive; tally is 81,793

By News Desk 1Published: 8th October 2020 7:24 pm IST

Srinagar, Oct 8 : A further 696 people on Thursday tested Covid-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 81,793.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said of 696 people tested positive on Thursday, 276 are from Jammu division while 420 are from Kashmir division.

So far, 69,020 have recovered completely. A total of 1,291 patients have been killed by the dreaded virus including 9 on Thursday.

The number of active cases is now 11,482 out of which 5,284 are from Jammu division while 6,198 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

