J&K: 635 more test Covid positive; tally is 83,064

Srinagar, Oct 10 : As many as 635 more people tested Covid-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 83,064.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said: Of the 635 fresh infections, 235 are from Jammu division and 400 from Kashmir division.

So far 1,313 patients have succumbed to the disease in the region.

The number of active cases is now 10,796 out of which 4,712 are from Jammu division and 6,084 from Kashmir division.

