Jaaved Jaaferi confirmed to get locked in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is creating a lot of buzz online as the premiere date approaches. The show, which will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor this season, will start on Jio Cinema Premium from June 21. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the contestants.

Many names from the entertainment industry are being rumored to join the show. The latest name is Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

Jaaved Jaaferi Joins Bigg Boss OTT 3?

According to The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak, the show’s makers have approached the actor, and talks are in advanced stages. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Breaking #BiggBossOTT3



Youtuber #AbhiAndNiyu and #JavedJafri approached for the show. Talks are still on and no final decision has been taken yet — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 11, 2024

Jaaved Jaaferi, son of comedian Jagdeep, has appeared in many Hindi films and TV shows. He is known for commentating on Takeshi’s Castle and Ninja Warrior on Pogo TV and Hungama. He was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film Jaadugar. If he joins Bigg Boss OTT 3, it will be interesting to watch him on the show, much like Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Other rumored contestants include actresses Sonam Khan, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, YouTuber AbhiAndNiyu, and actor Sai Ketan Rao.

Do you want to see Jaaved Jaaferi in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.