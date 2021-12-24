‘Jab they met’: Shahid’s father-in-law was unimpressed

Published: 24th December 2021
Bollywood Star Shahid Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made a shocking revelation about meeting his father-in-law for the first time during his appearance on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The actor, who is promoting his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ with actress Mrunal Thakur, said that his wife Mira Rajput’s father was unimpressed when he first met his future son-in-law.

Shahid says: “I coloured my hair at that time because in the film (‘Udta Punjab’), my character was shown to be a little different. Mira’s father wears formal shirts and pants and he has a very neat hairstyle, shaves every morning, like her (Mrunal Thakur) dad.”

He continues: “When he saw me for the first time, the look on his face echoed thoughts like, ‘who is my daughter marrying!?’ ‘What kind of a boy is he?’ So, now when I go to meet him, I comb my hair properly and his eyes light up with joy.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

