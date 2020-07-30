Jabal Ar Rahma (Mount of Mercy) empty of pilgrims in centuries

MAKKAH: Jabal Ar Rahma, (Mount of Mercy) in Arafat, one of the most famous mountains of Makkah, is without pilgrims in perhaps centuries.

This year, a tiny fraction of pilgrims from different walks of life across the globe participated in the Hajj ritual in the holy city of Makkah, the holiest site in Islam so as to limit exposure and the potential transmission of the coronavirus pandemic.

Historic and unprecedented scenes from Mount of Mercy, Arafat which is without Pilgrims in perhaps centuries on the Day of Hajj.#Hajj #الحج pic.twitter.com/M1BxxGeiYw — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 30, 2020

Covered in small, flat, large-sized, black stones Jabal Ar Rahma is located on the road between Makkah and Taif.

The mountain is also known by names such as Mount of Ilal, Tawba, Al-Duaa, Nabat and Al-Qurain.

During their Hajj rituals, pilgrims stand on the mountain paying homage to the fact that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stood there and is believed to have given his final sermon.