JAC threatens to gherao TS Assembly over CAA, NRC, NPR

Hyderabad: If TS assembly does not pass any resolution against NRC,NPR and CAA before the end of the current assembly session, the TS JAC has threatened to ‘Gherao’ the assembly.

Chairman of JAC Mr. Mushtaq Malik disclosed this in a press conference held yesterday. He alleged that the central and the state governments have been misleading the people.

He pointed out that a day before Home minister Mr Amit Shah promised that “D” will not be entered (doubtful) in the Performa given in the NPR whereas the gazette notification issued by the Govt of TS it has clearly been written that the enumerator of NPR has the right to mark “D” in case of doubt. He further told that even if the president of India makes such an announcement, it will not be acceptable to us. For this purpose the Govt has to clarify in the gazette notification.

Mr Malik also mentioned that in the past two weeks JAC has ben creating awareness after Friday congregational prayers about the dangers of NPR.

Spokesman of MBT MR Amjedullah Khan told that the governments of AP and Telangana have been misleading the people. So long as no resolutions are passed in the respective assemblies, the sanctity of such declarations will be doubtful to the public at large.

Maulana Naseeruddin told that the Muslims voted in droves in favour of the TRS government which enabled them to come into power. If they are cheated it will be a conspiracy of the government for which both the governments have to be prepared to reap the consequences.

Sufi Mohmmad Akheel Ahmed Ansari and state president of the welfare party of India, Syed Kamal Ather has extended full cooperation to the proposed protest to be launched by JAC.