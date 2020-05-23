Jacinda endorses 4-day working week, Twitter says ‘best PM ever’

WELLINGTON: In another laudable move, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has floated the idea of a four-day working week to promote work/life balance issues and domestic tourism.

In a Facebook live video, Ardern raised the potential of a shortened work week and other flexible working options.

“How can we support New Zealanders to make the most of traveling around the country?” the PM said.

The 39-year-old Labour leader further said that reducing the number of working days in a week will help promote domestic tourism since all borders remaining closed to foreign nationals after the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I’d really encourage people to think about that if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country.”

New Zealanders were thrilled with the proposal and hailed the idea.

Go @JacindaArdern and NZ! People who are refreshed, rejunvenated and happy are more productive and creative. They would also spend more on that extra day off and even start another small business, therefore good for the economy! #4dayworkweek #innovationchallenge #covid19 https://t.co/i8UaWTDIjI — Anna Reeves (@AnnaKReeves) May 21, 2020

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is endorsing a 4-day work week in a bid to boost domestic tourism, which makes up about 60% of the industry.



"There's so much we've learnt about COVID and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that" pic.twitter.com/tFUqKYCHPq — BFM News (@NewsBFM) May 21, 2020

New Zealand is trying a 4 day work week. Meanwhile in the U.S., they want you to work all 7 days. — Your Next Line Is… (@AltThesis) May 21, 2020

New Zealand is looking at introducing a 4 day work week. Other countries that have done this have improved productivity and quality of life.



Just thinking about it is improving my mental health 😎#TheDrum #auspol — C h r i s 🏳️‍🌈 – WASH 🙌 STAY HOME! 🌏😷♥️ (@Chris86767838) May 21, 2020

Many on social media noted that a 4-day work week indeed increases productivity, and also produced evidence for the same:

The New Zealand prime minister is floating the idea of a 4-day work week to strengthen the economy post-COVID-19. It’s about time! The #IWW has been pushing for a 4-day work week and a 4-hour day for like the last 100 years using the same logic. @iww pic.twitter.com/GpqOGsbj3j — Liss Waters Hyde (@LissWatersHyde) May 21, 2020

A while back, Finland’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanna Marin too has proposed a flexible working schedule which would include a four-day-week and six-hour working day.

