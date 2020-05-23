Jacinda endorses 4-day working week, Twitter says ‘best PM ever’

WELLINGTON: In another laudable move, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has floated the idea of a four-day working week to promote work/life balance issues and domestic tourism.
In a Facebook live video, Ardern raised the potential of a shortened work week and other flexible working options.
“How can we support New Zealanders to make the most of traveling around the country?” the PM said.
The 39-year-old Labour leader further said that reducing the number of working days in a week will help promote domestic tourism since all borders remaining closed to foreign nationals after the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I’d really encourage people to think about that if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country.”
New Zealanders were thrilled with the proposal and hailed the idea.
Many on social media noted that a 4-day work week indeed increases productivity, and also produced evidence for the same:
A while back, Finland’s newly elected Prime Minister Sanna Marin too has proposed a flexible working schedule which would include a four-day-week and six-hour working day.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.