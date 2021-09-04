Terrorist attack in Auckland left 7 people injured: Jacinda Ardern

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 4th September 2021 12:12 pm IST
Jacinda says terrorist attack in Auckland left 7 people injured
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Auckland: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the terrorist attack in the city of Auckland had left seven people injured, including three in critical condition.

On Friday, a man staged a stabbing attack in a supermarket in Auckland that was described by Ardern as an act of terrorism.

Also Read
Kim orders tougher virus steps after North Korea shuns vaccines

“We are aware now that there were a total of seven people injured yesterday. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition,” Ardern said at a press conference, broadcast by the TVNZ news outlet.

MS Education Academy

The assailant was shot dead at the site of the attack. The lone wolf attacker arrived in New Zealand from Sri Lanka in 2011 and had been a person of interest for police over his extremist views.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button