Jackie Shroff confirms son Tiger Shroff’s relationship

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff often grabs headlines for his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The couple has been sparking dating rumours since way back when they appeared in the music video Befikra. They won the hearts of the audience with their crackling chemistry and fiery dance moves in the video.

The rumours were fueled up after their onscreen amazing chemistry in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2. Moreover, they even holidayed together in the Maldives. However, they have constantly denied their relationship rumours.

Now in a recent interview, Tiger’s dad and actor Jackie Shroff opened about his son’s relationship status. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor said that Tiger Shroff began dating at the age of 25. However, he did not mention Disha Patani.

“My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good,” he said.

Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday on June 13. She celebrated her special day with Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Sharing photos of the birthday party on social media, Disha simply added the emoji of a tiger.

Tiger also shared same photos and added, “Bhai Logg loving the filters.” Tiger also dropped a video of his Baaghi 2 co-star. The Instagram video featured Tiger and Disha grooving together. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Happy bday villain.”

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff also wished Disha on her birthday. Ayesha wrote that she loves the non-glamourous side of the actor “the most.” Sharing a picture of Disha that showed her petting calves, Ayesha wrote, “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! ❤️❤️❤️🌸🌸🌸 @dishapatani.”

On the work front, Tiger has several movies in the pipeline including Ganapath, Heropanti 2 and Rambo 2. Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai.