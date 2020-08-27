Jackky Bhagnani donates food supplies to COVID quarantine centres

On Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,39,532 with the addition of 1,854 new cases.

By Mansoor Updated: 27th August 2020 7:16 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has donated rations for Bandra, Khar and Santacruz COVID wards in the city to help fight the pandemic.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to Twitter and thanked the 35-year-old actor for his contribution.

@mybmc MCGM is thankful to @jackkybhagnani and team for their significant and timely contribution towards food and essentials arrangements for COVID-19 patients and institution quarantine centres of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz. We value your true and consistent efforts,” official handle of the BMC wrote.

Jackky, who has featured in films like “Faltu“, “Kal Kisne Dekha” and “Mitron“, thanked BMC for its continued efforts.

“This is the least I could do. Folded hands. Kudos to @mybmc and the entire team for the splendid efforts. @mybmcWardHW @VVVispute @iqbalsinghchah2,” he added.

The actor had previously donated more than 1000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to BMC officials and had extended support to over 600 dancers and their families from the All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association.

Source: PTI
