Jacqueline admits dealing with ‘some major anxiety’ lately

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has admitted that she has been “dealing with some major anxiety” lately.

Even though the actress did not disclose the reason, she did confess that regularly performing yoga has helped her combat the stress.

“I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what’s even more important… gratitude.. for life and being alive.. have a great day everyone!” Jacqueline shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The actress also shared a video where she can be seen performing a few asanas.

Jacqueline is a yoga enthusiast and keeps sharing her videos for fans on social media. In the past, she has shared videos of her performing asanas like Surya Namaskar, stretching of the spine, and deep breathing.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the web series “Mrs. Serial Killer” and launched an online dance competition titled “Home Dancer”.

She also featured in the video of Salman Khan’s song “Tere Bina”, shot in the actor’s Panvel farmhouse where she has spent the lockdown.

Source: IANS