Jacqueline Fernandez decodes her life mantra

News Desk 1Updated: 29th October 2020 6:39 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 28 : Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez has shared her life mantra with fans on social media.

Jacqueline posted a string of stunning pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting a white tie-up crop top paired with burnt orange shorts as she strikes various poses on her bed.

“Follow your bliss! Even when the world says no!,” she wrote on the image.

In one image she is seen sitting on the bed and has a magazine in her hand.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Change your thoughts, change your life.”

On Sunday night, Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a police attire. In the image, the actress holds a coffee mug and flashes a grin.

Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also has “Bhoot Police”, which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by “Cirkus” alongside Ranveer Singh.

