Jacqueline Fernandez: Forgot shoot life was this fun!

News Desk 1Published: 14th October 2020 5:21 am IST
Jacqueline Fernandez: Forgot shoot life was this fun!

Mumbai, Oct 13 : Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has resumed work, and she says she had forgotten what fun shoot life was.

Jacqueline posed for a picture with the crew of her film, which she then posted on Instagram.

“I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back,” she wrote.

On Monday, Jacqueline had shared an Instagram video, where she was seen getting her hair and make-up done.

According to a source, a few days back the actress’ shoot was stalled abruptly after some crew members tested Covid-19 positive. Following necessary precautions, Jacqueline has finally resumed shooting for brands and commercials.

The actress recently shot for a podcast to be released soon.

READ:  Stimulus hopes, healthy Q2 expectations to keep sentiments high (IANS Market Forecast)

On the big screen, Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also stars in “Bhoot Police” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 14th October 2020 5:21 am IST
Back to top button