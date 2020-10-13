Jacqueline Fernandez: Forgot shoot life was this fun!

Mumbai, Oct 13 : Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has resumed work, and she says she had forgotten what fun shoot life was.

Jacqueline posed for a picture with the crew of her film, which she then posted on Instagram.

“I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back,” she wrote.

On Monday, Jacqueline had shared an Instagram video, where she was seen getting her hair and make-up done.

According to a source, a few days back the actress’ shoot was stalled abruptly after some crew members tested Covid-19 positive. Following necessary precautions, Jacqueline has finally resumed shooting for brands and commercials.

The actress recently shot for a podcast to be released soon.

On the big screen, Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also stars in “Bhoot Police” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.