Jacqueline Fernandez posts selfie with pet cat

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 31st July 2020 8:11 pm IST
Mumbai, July 31 : Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has posted a picture of herself along with her cat, and said that the two are getting fat.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a selfie with her cat sitting on a sofa. The “Judwaa 2” actress is seen dressed in a gray T-shirt. She completed her look with her hair pulled at the back and bold red lips. Her pristine white cat is seen sitting on her lap.

On the picture, she wrote: “Just me and my cat getting fat.”

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with the web film “Mrs Serial Killer” and launched an online dance competition, “Home Dancer”.

She also featured in the video of Salman Khan’s song “Tere bina”, shot at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

