Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose as ‘black widow’ in leotard

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 8:31 pm IST
Mumbai, Dec 9 : Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez makes a stunning style statement in leotard, in her new post for fans on social media.

Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a white tiger print sofa dressed in black leotard. In the picture she looks away from the camera and seems to be lost in her thoughts.

For the caption, Jacqueline dropped a spider and a black heart emoji, cryptically indicating the black widow spider.

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror comedy “Bhoot Police”. She also has the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Bachchan Pandey” lined up.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

