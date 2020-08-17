Jacqueline Fernandez to ‘help change lives’ in rural Maharashtra

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 9:11 pm IST
Jacqueline Fernandez to 'help change lives' in rural Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will support the nutrition of residents of Pathardi and Sakur villages in Maharashtra.

For this, the actress has partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation for their Palghar project.

The goal is to eradicate malnutrition completely. Before this, the actress had worked closely with the foundation to create awareness about malnutrition during the initial stages of the pandemic.

Now that Jacqueline has adopted the villages as part of the partnership, they will be feeding 1550 people.

READ:  India's COVID-19 count surpasses 23 lakh-mark

There will be various group sessions conducted, which will be focused on nutrition. Women will also be guided on how to take care of children after their birth. Children under the age of six will be screened for malnutrition. Kitchen gardens will be also grown in the village.

Action Against Hunger posted on Instagram: “Thank you Jacqueline Fernandez for your support and welcome to the family. In these tough times, we need to act together and help change lives. #changinglives #inspiration #againsthunger @jacquelinef143.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Shiv Sena questions BJP's 'silence' over Shivaji statue removal
Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close