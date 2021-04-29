Jacqueline Fernandez’s Insta following hits 50 million-mark

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 29th April 2021 7:12 pm IST
Jacqueline Fernandez begins shooting for 'Ram Setu', drops her first look on social media
Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from 'Ram Setu' (Image Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram following reached the 50-million mark on Thursday.

“I am immensely grateful to my family of 50 million for their constant love and support. Everything I am is because of them. I pray for their safety and well-being in these trying times. I hope they all, their families, friends and in fact everyone in the world comes out of this soon,” Jacqueline said.

The Bollywood star has her kitty full with films over the next few months. She co-stars with Akshay Kumar in “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey”, and returns with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. “Cirkus” casts her with Ranveer Singh while Jacqueline also features in the horror comedy “Bhoot Police”, with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button