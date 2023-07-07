Jad Hadid breaks down, quits Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has captured the attention of the audience since its premiere on June 17. The show, scheduled to run for 6 weeks, is nearing its conclusion in three more weeks, with the finale expected to take place in the last week of July. However, recent reports have shocked everyone, suggesting that Jad Hadid, one of the most loved contestants, might quit the show soon. Yes, you read that right!

Jad Hadid’s decision to leave the show stems from a heated argument he had with fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve. The altercation seems to have deeply upset Jad, leading him to consider leaving the Bigg Boss house. In the viral live feed clips that are circulating online, Jad can be seen breaking down while his fellow contestants including Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar console him.

#JadHadid breaks down and wants to LEAVE the house, after constant targetting by #BebikaDhurve over same and repeated matter.



He said, i apologize to audience, #SalmanKhan and everyone, I want to LEAVE the show as this show is not meant for me. pic.twitter.com/ZXh5P70oxk — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 6, 2023

This is a broken man #JadHadid #BebikaDhurve & pb have broken him,he's apologised daily he's not used to seein all this in his really life,he's depressed these women repeat the same incident t everyday with accusations he's apologised he dint take someone life he made a mistake… pic.twitter.com/9yALQBboGg — Comentator (@Comentatorbol) July 6, 2023

He's tired he says he's gonna be broken daily by #BebikaDhurve who'll torture him daily n #pb accusations

He doesn't derve this he di t sign for this he came happy full of joy n now he's broke.n shattered #bbott2 #jadhadid pic.twitter.com/JLZAOqUHCY — Comentator (@Comentatorbol) July 6, 2023

As the news of Jad’s potential exit spreads, fans and followers of the show are eagerly awaiting updates to see if he will indeed leave the show due to his disagreement with Bebika or if the situation can be resolved.

Bebika or Jad, which contestant are you supporting in this fight? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.