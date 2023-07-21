Jad Hadid talks about his second marriage on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is a platform known for its transparency and candidness. Contestants open up about their innermost thoughts and feelings, often leading to both shocking and heartwarming moments. And, a recent confession by contestant Jad Hadid on Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become the talk of the town, grabbing the attention of viewers.

During one of the recent conversations with Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz, Jad opened up about his thoughts of second marriage. When Falaq asked Jad, “Would you like to marry again?” To this Jad replies saying, “It’s a tough question but I would like to try again with my ex-wife.”

He further adds, “It’s also good for Cattleya (Jad’s daughter).” Avinash then asks him, “How much sure are you about this in your head?”

Jad replies, “I wasn’t sure about it. Now when this period of time I spend here, I kind of had my thoughts back together. I started thinking about this (remarrying) and I had a dream of ‘completion’ recently.”

Click here to watch the video.

For the unversed, Jad tied the knot with Ramona Khalil back in 2017. Ramona, a model and entrepreneur, is the proud owner of Go Light Gourmet, a popular detox and healthy meals delivery service. The couple’s love story blossomed into parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Cattleya Hadid, into the world in 2019.

However, circumstances led Jad and Ramona to part ways, and they have been co-parenting their child. “I’m divorced and have a daughter. People see my daughter on my social media but they never see her mom and they often ask where’s her mom, why are you hiding her. I’m not hiding her mom, we are divorced. But I’ve so much respect for her mom, she’s a tough woman,” the Bigg Boss contestant told ETimes.

Check out some pictures below.