Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Netflix’s ‘Redd Zone’

Washington: American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama ‘Redd Zone’ produced by Westbrook Studios.

According to Variety, the film is based on the real story of a single mother named Tia Magee who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, ‘The Bros,’ heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd.

This leads to all 17 boys to move into her house one by one. As the story of the film follows some of the boys make it to the NFL.

According to Variety, the film will be dedicated to Redd’s memory.

Besides starring in the lead role, Pinkett Smith will also be producing the film along with Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez, Emmy-nominee Howard Burkons, and Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures.

Source: ANI